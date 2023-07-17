Coast Guard Art Program announces 2023 best in show

Jul 17th, 2023 · 0 Comment
U.S. Coast Guard Commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan presents the George Gray award in recognition of support of the Coast Guard Art Program, Jul. 13, 2023 at the Salmagundi Club in New York. This year winner was artist John Ward, who highlighted MH-65 dolphin helicopter rescue operations.(Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

U.S. Coast Guard Commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan presents the George Gray award in recognition of support of the Coast Guard Art Program, Jul. 13, 2023 at the Salmagundi Club in New York. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard Art Program announced the 2023 “best in show” artwork winner at its annual reception and art acceptance ceremony in New York, New York, July 13, 2023.

“Rescue off Kitty Hawk,” painted by John Ward, was named the 2023 George Gray Award for Artistic Excellence winner, the Coast Guard Art Program’s highest honor. This year the event was held at the Salmagundi Club. The winner was selected by a panel of judges comprised of Adm. Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of Coast Guard; Vijay Kumar, artist and teacher; and Bob Mueller, former curator at the Salmagundi Club.

“I am incredibly excited to be part of the judging for this year’s Coast Guard Art Program,” said Fagan. “Search and rescue is a complex and dangerous mission for our service and the action and the reality of rescuing somebody at sea is absolutely captured in this year’s winning painting.”

The exhibition is scheduled to run at the Salmagundi Club, located at 47 Fifth Avenue, until July 28, 2023. The event is free, open to the public, and can be seen Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Coast Guard Art Program uses art to educate diverse audiences about the Coast Guard. Art from the program is exhibited at museums around the country. It is also displayed in offices of members of Congress, Cabinet secretaries, senior government officials and other Coast Guard locations nationwide.

The art collection comprises more than 2,000 works illustrating the missions performed by the service’s force of over 57,000 active duty, Reserve, and civilian personnel.

To learn more about Coast Guard Art Program and the Salmagundi Club, visit www.uscg.mil/Community/Art-Program/ and www.salmagundi.org/.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy Terms of Use