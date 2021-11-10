America’s only heavy icebreaker departs Seattle homeport Saturday

Nov 10th, 2021 · 0 Comment
The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star makes the final approach to moorings at Base Seattle, Wednesday, March 25. The crew aboard the Polar Star transited a total of 22,900 nautical miles during a 4-month deployment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA3 Michael Clark)

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star makes the final approach to moorings at Base Seattle, Wednesday, March 25. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA3 Michael Clark)

SEATTLE — The United States’ only heavy icebreaker, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB-10), is scheduled to depart its homeport in Seattle Saturday.

This annual journey to Antarctica is conducted in support of Operation Deep Freeze, a joint military service mission to resupply the United States Antarctic stations of the National Science Foundation, the lead agency for the United States Antarctic Program.

The women and men aboard the Polar Star conduct this essential mission to create a navigable path through ice as thick as 21 feet, to allow refuel and resupply ships to reach McMurdo Station, the largest Antarctic station and the logistics hub of the U.S. Antarctic Program.

The U.S. Coast Guard is recapitalizing its polar icebreaker fleet to ensure access to the Polar Regions, project U.S. sovereignty, and to protect the country’s economic, environmental and national security interests. To support this endeavor, the U.S. Coast Guard is exploring options to expand Base Seattle infrastructure to support the growing icebreaker fleet.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.