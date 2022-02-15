Coast Guard interagency ice-rescue training with Alpena Fire Department

Ice Rescue Training File photo

Ice rescue training file photo by BM1 Kevin Erwin

ALPENA, Mich. ⎯ Personnel from U.S. Coast Guard Stations Tawas and St. Ignace will lead two-day interagency ice-rescue training with Alpena Fire Department Feb. 16-17.

The two-day training starts with classroom instruction on equipment and tactics the Coast Guard ice-rescue teams utilize to conduct ice-rescue operations across the Great Lakes region. Following classroom instruction and familiarization, Coast Guard personnel will demonstrate techniques in the water and the Alpena Fire Department personnel will receive hands-on training and feedback.

The Coast Guard works closely with local, state and federal agencies during the winter months on the Great Lakes to execute ice-rescue missions. These interagency trainings allow members of ice-rescue teams to coordinate during rescues.

