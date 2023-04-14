Coast Guard medevacs motor vessel captain 218 miles off Alabama

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 69-year-old motor vessel captain 218 miles offshore Alabama, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call at 12:17 p.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew aboard the motor vessel Overseas Anacortes stating their captain was experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon who recommended the captain receive higher-level medical care within 8 to 10 hours. A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew was launched to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the captain, and transferred him to University Medical Center New Orleans.

The captain was last reported to be in stable condition.

