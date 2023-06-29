Coast Guard aircrew responds to a mayday call off San Diego

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Henry G. Dunphy

San Diego – A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuated a 49-year-old man from the sailing vessel Sam approximately 118 miles west of San Clemente Island, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders received a mayday distress call, at approximately 9:50 a.m. The mayday message stated Sam’s position, the nature of distress and then they lost communications.

Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and communication was regained via satellite-phone. Crewmembers aboard the Sam stated a member sustained a severe cut and needed immediate medical treatment.

Once on the scene, the helicopter crew lowered the rescue swimmer, recovered the patient and transported him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

The patient was reported to be in stable condition.

