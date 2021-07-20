Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescues bear attack survivor near Nome, AK

KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescued the survivor of a bear attack, near Nome, Friday.

The helicopter crew embarked the individual and transported him to awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel waiting in Nome.

While flying from Kotzebue to Nome, the aircrew observed an SOS sign on top of a shack. Upon circling back over the mining camp, the aircrew observed a male individual waving two hands in the air, which is considered an international distress signal.

The aircrew landed and made contact with the individual, who requested medical care after being attacked by a bear a few days earlier.

The individual was assessed and appeared to have bruising on his torso and a leg injury.

The man reported that the bear had returned to his camp and harassed him every night for a week straight.

His friends had reported him overdue after he hadn’t returned to Nome.

For more information on bears in Alaska, visit the Alaska Department of Fish and Games website.