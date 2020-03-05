Air Station Cape Cod to celebrate more than 100 years of aviation

BOSTON — Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod will celebrate its 50th anniversary at Joint Base Cape Cod and more than a 100 years of Coast Guard aviation in Massachusetts, Sept. 19, 2020.

Air Station Cape Cod is scheduled to hold a free, public open house with tours of the unit, food, entertainment, and static displays of historic and current aircraft.

As the oldest continuously operating air station, the roots of Air Station Cape Cod can be traced back to 1925 when the first formal unit was established on Ten Pound Island in Gloucester.

The air station supports every Coast Guard mission in the Northeast and across the county, but its primary missions are search and rescue, law enforcement, and maritime pollution response. The men and women of Air Station Cape Cod are responsible for all Coast Guard aviation operations from the Canadian border to New York.

The air station is home to two aircraft, the HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane and the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and has a crew complement of 180 personnel.