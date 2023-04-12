Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 3 near Sargent, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued three people Wednesday from an oyster boat that ran aground near Sargent, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report at 3:55 a.m. from the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office of an aground 44-foot oyster boat on the Intracoastal Waterway near mile marker 423.5 with three people aboard.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew.
The boat crew arrived on scene but could not get close to the oyster boat due to the shallow water depth. A good Samaritan passing by in a shallow watercraft assisted in removing the three people from the boat and transferring them to the RB–S.
The boat crew safely transported the individuals to Joey’s Bait and Tackle in Sargent.
A safety marine information broadcast regarding the boat was issued. The vessel’s owner will arrange for its salvage.
“We greatly appreciate our law enforcement partners in Matagorda for alerting us to this situation and extend our gratitude to the good Samaritan who assisted in this rescue,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Robinson, communications watchstander, Sector Houston-Galveston.