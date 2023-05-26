Coast Guard Academy holds change of command ceremony

New London, Conn. – The Coast Guard Academy hosted a Change of Command ceremony on campus, May 26, 2023. Leadership was transferred as Rear Adm. Michael Johnston officially relieved Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, becoming the 43rd Superintendent of the Academy.

The event, held in Leamy Hall Auditorium, honored tradition by acknowledging the continuation of leadership in the Coast Guard. Adm. Linda Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, presided over the ceremony.

Outgoing Superintendent Bill Kelly, whose tenure was marked by notable accomplishments and advancements, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Academy and the privilege of working with the talented cadets and dedicated faculty and staff.

“It has been the honor and privilege of my life to have served as your superintendent,” Kelly remarked to the audience.

Prior to assuming the duties of Superintendent, Johnston served as commander of the Ninth Coast Guard District.

The Change of Command ceremony was attended by senior officials, distinguished guests, faculty, staff, and cadets. It served as a symbol of the Academy’s commitment to maintaining a strong chain of command and ensuring the continuity of leadership essential for its continued success.

The Coast Guard Academy, renowned for its rigorous academic programs and comprehensive training, is the sole accession point for commissioned officers in the Coast Guard. With the new Superintendent, Rear Admiral Michael Johnston, at the helm, the Academy is poised to thrive and further its tradition of excellence.

