Coast Guard medevacs 93 year old from cruise ship off Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a 93-year-old woman from a cruise ship 90 miles off Galveston, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 10:18 p.m. Saturday from a crew member of the cruise ship Carnival Vista stating a 93-year-old female passenger was experiencing symptoms of respiratory failure, pneumonia, and septic shock. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger and a nurse from the cruise ship, and transported them to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.