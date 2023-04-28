Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent’s crew repatriated 82 people to Cuba, Thursday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., about 45 miles south of Marathon.

Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson’s crew notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 5:15 p.m., about 23 miles north of Cayo Cruz Del Padre, Cuba.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Sunday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., about 46 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson’s crew notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at 11:40 a.m., about 69 miles south of Key West.

“Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas announced a change to the Cuban and Haitian Parole Processes, Thursday,” said Capt. Benjamin Golightly, Operation Vigilant Sentry incident commander. “Individuals who are interdicted at sea after April 27, 2023, will be ineligible for the aforementioned Parole Processes announced last January.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 6,477 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

