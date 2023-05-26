Coast Guard repatriates 77 people to Cuba, Bahamas

MIAMI – Coast Guard crews repatriated and transferred 77 people to Cuba and the Bahamas over seven days, with these encounters coming from five separate voyages, originating from Cuba or the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard and its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners will continue to be a presence in the air and on the waters to detect and deter migrants from attempting to unlawfully enter the U.S. via maritime domain.

“Don’t take to the sea, as it’s a dangerous voyage and you could lose your life,” said Lt. Matt Miller, District Seven response law enforcement officer. “Our maritime borders are closed for unlawful entry to the U.S. If you attempt it, it will result in your disqualification for the Cuba and Haiti parole process.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted or encountered 6,701 Cubans and 4,512 Haitian migrants. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

