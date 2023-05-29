Coast Guard rescues 7 people in Manatee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Coast Guard Station Cortez rescue crews saved seven people in two different cases in Manatee County over the weekend.

A Station Cortez rescue crew saved three people, Saturday, at approximately 11 p.m., after their boat took on water and capsized in the vicinity of Woody’s River Roo on the Manatee River. They were wearing life jackets.

A Station Cortez rescue crew rescued four people from a capsized vessel about 40 miles west of Egmont Key. An emergency position indicating radio beacon activated at approximately 8 a.m., alerting Coast Guard watchstanders of the situation. An Air Station Clearwater aircrew also launched. They were wearing life jackets.

The people were reported in good health and a safety marine information broadcast is being issued for the capsized vessel as a hazard to navigation.

“Everyone rescued within the past 24 hours had all the necessary safety equipment aboard for a successful rescue,” said BM2 Zachary Smith, Station Cortez. “These people didn’t have the best time on the water, but they all went home safe and sound to their loved ones.”