Coast Guard rescues 7 boaters near Breton Sound

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued seven boaters from their grounded vessel in North Breton Island, Louisiana.
Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report of a 30-foot center console vessel aground with seven people aboard at approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.
The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the boaters onto the helicopter and transferred them to New Orleans Lakefront Airport.
No injuries were reported.
