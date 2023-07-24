Coast Guard rescues 7 boaters near Breton Sound

Jul 23rd, 2023
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued seven boaters from their grounded vessel in North Breton Island, Louisiana.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report of a 30-foot center console vessel aground with seven people aboard at approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the boaters onto the helicopter and transferred them to New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

No injuries were reported.

