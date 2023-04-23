Coast Guard rescues 6 off Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A Coast Guard Station Charleston boat crew rescued six men, Sunday, after their 39-foot boat began taking on water 15 miles offshore of Charleston.

A crewmember aboard the distressed boat notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 6:37 a.m., via VHF-FM channel 16 marine radio, that their boat was taking on water.

Sector Charleston watchstanders requested an Air Station Savannah aircrew launch from Charleston Executive Airport-JZI for air support.

The Station Charleston boat crew transferred over a crewmember and dewatering pump that kept the 39-foot boat afloat until it moored at the Safe Harbor City Boatyard.

“The mariners were prepared by having a VHF-FM radio onboard to provide us an exact location to find them,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Frank Marrano, Coast Guard Station Charleston, search and rescue boat operator on the case. “Our crew trains weekly for these scenarios and ensures our dewatering pumps are operational at all times.”

No medical concerns were reported.

“When going offshore, the Coast Guard recommends all mariners have onboard an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB), personal locator beacon (PLB) and a ditch kit,” said Scott Szczepaniak, Coast Guard District 7 recreational boating safety specialist. “We recommend that all mariners should always wear their life jackets, but if you are not wearing your lifejacket and something goes wrong, the first thing you should do is put one on.”