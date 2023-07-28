Coast Guard repatriates 58 people to Cuba

MIAMI – Coast Guard crews repatriated 58 people to Cuba, Friday, following three separate migrant vessel interdictions originating from Cuba in the past week.

The Coast Guard and its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners will continue to be a presence in the air and on the waters to detect and deter migrants from attempting to unlawfully enter the U.S. via maritime domain.

“The Coast Guard remains steadfast in its mission to rescue and repatriate migrants, ensuring their safe return to their country of origin,” said Lt. j.g Nicholas Fujimoto, District Enforcement Response Law Enforcement Officer. “Our U.S. maritime borders are not open for unlawful migration – you could be risking your life.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted or encountered 6,897 Cuban migrants. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

