5 people rescued from boat fire 5 miles off Capers Inlet

Jun 2nd, 2021
A good Samaritan and the Coast Guard rescued five people from a life raft after their 57-foot boat caught fire 5 miles offshore Capers Inlet, South Carolina, June 02, 2021. The 57-foot boat had 1,200 gallons of diesel on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A good Samaritan and the Coast Guard rescued five people from a life raft after their 57-foot boat caught fire 5 miles offshore Capers Inlet, South Carolina, June 02, 2021.(U.S. Coast Guard photo)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A good Samaritan and the Coast Guard rescued five people, Wednesday, after a 57-foot boat caught fire 5 miles east of Capers Inlet.

The survivors deployed a life raft and disembarked the 57-foot boat. The good Samaritan Deliverance crew saw the fire and responded, recovering the survivors from the life raft.

A Coast Guard Station Charleston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (RB-M) boat crew arrived on scene and transferred the survivors to the RBM and transited back to Station Charleston.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a call from the operator of the boat at 7:06 a.m., stating the 57-foot boat caught fire and five people were disembarking into in a life raft with life jackets.

“This case was a successful one due to the fact all five people had life jackets on and a life raft was able to get them safely off the burning vessel,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Alderman, RB-M operator. “We want all mariners to always practice safe boating and make sure their safety equipment is checked regularly.”

No injuries were reported.

The 57-foot boat is partially submerged and the fire is extinguished.

National Safe Boating Week was May 22-28. The Coast Guard joined boating safety advocates who teamed up to promote safe and responsible boating, including voluntary, consistent life jacket wear each time boaters are on the water.

2021 National Safe Boating Week statistics for District 7:

  • 58 search and rescue cases
  • 29 lives assisted
  • 92 lives assisted and lost
  • 15 lives lost

