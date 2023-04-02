Coast Guard repatriates 64 people to Cuba

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo’s crew repatriated 64 people to Cuba, Sunday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

​A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Tuesday, at approximately 10 p.m., about 32 miles south of Key West.

Coast Guard Cutter Stone’s crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at 12 p.m., about 26 miles south of Key West.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Wednesday, at 3:30 p.m., about 72 miles south of Key West.

“Our Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners are patrolling our maritime boarders and approaches 24/7 by land, air and sea to save lives and to prevent illegal crossings,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Beal, Coast Guard District Seven. “Anyone attempting to enter the U.S. illegally by sea will be rescued and repatriated and those who land will be apprehended and processed for removal.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 6,202 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

