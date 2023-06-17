Guard rescues 4 people from a disabled vessel near Miami Beach

Miami —The Coast Guard rescued four mariners from a vessel taking on water, 30 miles east of Miami Beach, Friday.

A Station Miami Beach rescue crew arrived on scene and towed the disabled vessel 30 miles before passing the tow to commercial salvage with no injuries reported.

An Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew delivered a dewatering pump to help alleviate the initial flooding.

The HC-144 aircrew notified Sector Miami watchstanders of the 25-foot vessel taking on water at approximately 2 p.m., Friday.

“Thanks to the strong coordination efforts from the rescue crews involved, we were able to bring each of these mariners home safe,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Alain Carvajal, Station Miami Beach. “We remind all mariners to check their safety equipment and conduct a proper inspection of their vessel prior to getting out on the water.”

