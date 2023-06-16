Coast Guard rescues 4 from Ponce de Leon Inlet jetties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard and Volusia County Beach Safety crews rescued four people, Thursday, after they became stranded on the Ponce de Leon Inlet jetties.

A Station Ponce de Leon Inlet boat crew rescued three people from the jetties and a Beach Safety crewmember rescued the fourth person from the water after the person slipped while transferring to the boat.

All four people were taken to Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon Inlet with no reported medical concerns.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders at 4:43 p.m., via VHF-FM channel 16, that four people were on the jetties waiving their hands for help.

“It’s great having partner agencies such as the Beach Safety with the ability to utilize their personal watercraft and swimmer to safely rescue the people off the slippery rocks,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Chad Dautzenburg, Station Ponce de Leon. “People should closely monitor the weather and always stay alert of incoming storms.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.