San Diego aircrews medevac 4 off 3 cruise ships within 24 hours

SAN DIEGO — Coast Guard helicopter aircrews medically evacuated four separate passengers off three different cruise ships, off the southern California coast, during a 24-hour period beginning Friday night.

A 47-year-old female, reportedly suffering from a progressive acute illness, was hoisted off the cruise ship Carnival Panorama, which was 100 miles south of San Diego.

At 7:10 p.m., Friday, communication watchstanders from the Coast Guard 11th District Rescue Coordination Center in Alameda, California, received a medevac request from the captain of the cruise ship Carnival Panorama, which was 165 miles south of San Diego. The cruise ship and an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Coast Guard Sector San Diego rendezvoused 100 miles south of San Diego. The woman was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in San Diego in serious condition.

A 74-year-old female, reportedly suffering from stroke like symptoms and a 77-year-old female, reportedly suffering from kidney failure, were hoisted off the cruise ship Majestic Princess located approximately 150 miles southwest of Point Conception.

At 10:20 p.m., Friday, communication watchstanders at the RCC in Alameda received a medical evacuation request for two passengers from the cruise ship Majestic Princess. Both passengers had a recommended medical evacuation within 12 to 14 hours. At the time of the request the cruise ship was approximately 500 miles west of Los Angeles. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew met the cruise ship at about 10 a.m., Saturday, 150 miles southwest of Point Conception. Both patients were also transferred to Scripps Memorial Hospital.

An 84-year-old female, reportedly suffering from symptoms related to a stroke, was hoisted off the cruise ship Carnival Spirit, which was approximately 86 miles west of San Clemente Island.

At 12:20 p.m., Saturday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach notified watchstanders at Joint Harbor Operations Center San Diego of a medevac request from the cruise ship Carnival Spirit. The helicopter aircrew that was completing the medevac of the two passengers from the Majestic Princess were directed to divert to the Carnival Spirit upon transferring patient care to Scripps Memorial Hospital. The 84-year-old patient was transferred to emergency medical services at Coast Guard Sector San Diego. The Coast Guard rescue 6019 aircrew flew a total of 7.2 hours between the three medical evacuations conducted Saturday.

