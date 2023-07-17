Coast Guard rescues 3 after boat capsizes off Freeport

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jayven Amanonce, the coxswain of a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium from Coast Guard Station Freeport, surveys a capsized vessel approximately 10 miles miles off Freeport, Texas, July 16, 2023. After the crew of fishing vessel Ocean One rescued the three survivors, the Coast Guard crew transported them to Freeport Municipal Park Boat Ramp. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elijah Kelley)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued three adults after their vessel capsized off the coast of Freeport, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call at 5:05 p.m. on VHF-FM channel 16 from the captain of the fishing vessel Ocean One that a pleasure craft had capsized 10 miles off the coast of Freeport. All three boaters were in the water and wearing life jackets.

The crew of the Ocean One pulled all three boaters from the water.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium from Coast Guard Station Freeport.

The RB–M crew arrived and embarked the three boaters from the Ocean One. The boat crew brought the three men to the Freeport Municipal Park Boat Ramp.

There were no reported injuries.

“These survivors were in the water for two hours after they capsized,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jayven Amanonce, coxswain for the case, Station Freeport. “If they weren’t wearing life jackets, they may not have gone home to their families.”

