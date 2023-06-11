Coast Guard rescues 3 people from capsized vessel near Port Everglades

Miami — A Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale boat crew rescued three people, Saturday, after their 18-foot vessel capsized near Port Everglades. No injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard rescue crew arrived on scene and embarked three individuals who were hanging on to the hull of their vessel.

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders at approximately 6 p.m., of a vessel taking on water 1 mile east of Port Everglades.

The rescued individuals were transferred back to shore. Commercial salvage arrived on scene to assist with the capsized vessel.

“We are grateful to see that everyone aboard the capsized vessel was able to make it back home,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Mehalil, Station Fort Lauderdale. “We remind all mariners to have their life jackets either on, or in an accessible place aboard your vessel.”