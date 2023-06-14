Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters near Pascagoula

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued three boaters from a vessel taking on water 8 miles south of Pascagoula, Mississippi, Wednesday.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received notification via VHF-FM channel 16 at approximately 1:30 a.m. from the crew of the 55-foot fishing vessel Capt Quintinn stating they were taking on water.
Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Pescagoula 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist.
The helicopter crew arrived on scene, landed on Horn Island, retrieved the three boaters, and transferred them to Gulfport International Airport in Mississippi.
There were no reported injuries.
