3 people rescued from boat fire in Ft. Myers Beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— The Coast Guard rescued three people, Thursday, after a 63-foot shrimping boat caught fire in San Carlos Bay near Ft. Myers Beach.
A Coast Guard Station Ft. Myers Beach 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew arrived on scene, transferred the survivors without injuries, and established a safety zone around the vessel.
Fire boat crews from Cape Coral, Sanibel, Estero, and Lee County arrived and extinguished the fire along with the crew of the sister ship for the shrimping vessel.
The Coast Guard came upon the fire while on patrol and removed the three survivors when they were unsuccessful in extinguishing the flames themselves.
The Coast Guard dewatered the vessel and is monitoring for pollution.
