3 overdue boaters rescued 14 miles north of Bahamas

MIAMI — The Coast Guard assisted the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association with rescuing three overdue boaters stranded on a sandbar Saturday approximately 14 miles north of West End, Bahamas.

The RBDF sent Coast Guard 7th District watchstanders an agency assist request at approximately 1:45 a.m. for the search of three overdue boaters on a 15-foot boat. Watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber crew and launched an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew to assist.

The Air Station Miami airplane crew located the three boaters stranded on a sandbar and directed the BASRA vessel, Buckeye, to pick them up. No injuries were reported.

“This rescue is a great example of the Coast Guard, interagency/international partners and the boating community working together to save lives,” said Chris Eddy, search and rescue mission coordinator at the 7th District. “Safety at sea is our number one priority and, thanks to the recent signing of the updated search and rescue agreement between our two countries, bilateral coordination of operations will continue in the 7th District.”

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.