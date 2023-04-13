Coast Guard repatriates 28 people to Cuba 

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo’s crew repatriated 28 people to Cuba, Thursday, following an interdiction off Florida’s coast.

Coast Guard Cutter Stone’s crew notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Saturday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., about 38 miles north of Santa Clara, Cuba.

“The Coast Guard is maintaining a heavy maritime presence to detect and interdict anyone attempting to illegally migrate by sea in the Florida Straits and Caribbean region,” said Lt. Peter Hutchison, Coast Guard Seventh District. “These voyages are not only illegal, but also incredibly dangerous. No one should risk their lives on unsafe rustic vessels in unpredictable seas.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 6,317 Cubans compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.