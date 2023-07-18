Coast Guard transfers 275 migrants to Bahamas

MIAMI – Coast Guard crews transferred 275 people to Bahamian authorities, Monday, following the interdiction of a migrant vessel in Bahamian waters.

The Coast Guard and its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners will continue to maintain presence in the air and at sea to detect and deter migrants who attempt to unlawfully enter the U.S.

“Those attempting to illegally migrate to the U.S. in an overloaded, unsafe vessel are putting themselves and their loved ones in extreme danger,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matt Spado, Coast Guard liaison officer to the Bahamas. “The Coast Guard and our partners are committed to stopping anyone who attempts an unlawful and unsafe voyage at sea.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted or encountered 5,089 Haitian migrants. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention before expeditious repatriation to their country of origin or transfer to their country of departure.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

