Coast Guard repatriates 22 people to Cuba, Bahamas  

MIAMI – Coast Guard crews repatriated four people to Cuba and transferred 18 people to the Bahamas following three separate migrant vessel interdictions in the past week which originated from either Cuba or the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard and its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners will continue to be a presence in the air and on the waters to detect and deter migrants from attempting to unlawfully enter the U.S. by sea.

“The Coast Guard and our partners continue to patrol the Florida Straits, and Windward and Mona passages to help prevent loss of life,” said Cmdr. Jorge Valente, District Seven response law enforcement officer. “No one should risk their lives on unsafe rustic vessels, especially during adverse weather conditions in already unpredictable seas.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted or encountered 6,804 Cuban migrants. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

