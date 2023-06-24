Salmangundi Club to host Coast Guard’s 2023 Art Collection

NEW YORK—The Coast Guard Art Program will display 38 works of art from its 2023 Art Collection at the Salmagundi Club from June 26 through July 28, 2023, in New York, New York.

The Salmagundi Club is located at 47 Fifth Avenue in New York. The event is free, open to the public, and can be seen Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The 38 works by 25 artists feature the multiple missions performed by the Coast Guard, including works depicting dramatic search and rescues, marine environmental protection, patrols and homeland security missions and grueling training exercises that make the Coast Guard Semper Paratus—Always Ready. Seven artists of the 2023 collection hail from the New York metro area. An additional 18 works from previous years’ collections will also be displayed, including artworks by and in honor of deceased Coast Guard artists Lewis Jackson and Dino Sistilli.

The Coast Guard Art Program, which began in 1981, uses fine art to educate diverse audiences about the Coast Guard. The art provides visual testimony to the unique contribution the service makes to the nation in its roles as a military, humanitarian, and law enforcement organization.

Art from the program is exhibited at museums around the country. It is also displayed in offices of members of Congress, Cabinet secretaries, senior government officials and other Coast Guard locations nationwide.

To learn more about Coast Guard Art Program and Federal Hall, visit https://www.uscg.mil/Community/Art-Program/ and https://www.nps.gov/feha/index.htm.

