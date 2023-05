NEW LONDON – Two-hundred and thirty-five ensigns were graduated and commissioned for service at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Wednesday, May 17.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas delivered the keynote address during the 142nd commencement exercises on Cadet Memorial Field.

The Class of 2023 arrived at the Academy on July 1, 2019.

The class motto is Omnes Simul, which means “All Together.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.