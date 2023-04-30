Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded boaters near Whiskey Island

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two stranded boaters on Saturday from their aground vessel near Whiskey Island, Louisiana.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office of an aground 18-foot aluminum vessel with two people aboard at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The Jayhawk aircrew located the boaters, hoisted them onto the helicopter, and transported them to the Houma-Terrebonne Airport.

Both boaters were last reported to be in stable condition.