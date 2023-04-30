Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded boaters near Whiskey Island

Apr 30th, 2023 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two stranded boaters on Saturday from their aground vessel near Whiskey Island, Louisiana.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office of an aground 18-foot aluminum vessel with two people aboard at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The Jayhawk aircrew located the boaters, hoisted them onto the helicopter, and transported them to the Houma-Terrebonne Airport.

Both boaters were last reported to be in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy Terms of Use