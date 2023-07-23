Coast Guard rescues 2 from capsized boat near Savannah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew rescued two men Sunday after their 16-foot boat capsized 4 miles east of Jekyll Island, Georgia.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a report of distress through 911 dispatch, Saturday evening, that two men were late returning to Jekyll Harbor from Christmas Creek Marina and the phones of both men were going directly to voicemail.

The responding aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter spotted both men waving their arms, one in the water and one on the capsized boat. The aircrew hoisted the men and transported them to Jekyll Island Airport to awaiting emergency medical services personnel.

No medical concerns were reported.

“Our aircrew was able to conduct the rescue safely and efficiently with the best possible results,” said Lt. Tucker Williams, Air Station Savannah’s public affairs officer. “The southeast is prone to powerful storms that aren’t predictable and are capable of capsizing smaller vessels. We recommend all mariners carry a radio, flares and other distress signals in case they encounter an unexpected situation.”