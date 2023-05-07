Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters near Pittsburgh

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters from a vessel taking on water Saturday near Pittsburgh.
A Coast Guard Station Pittsburgh 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew received a distress call at 4:55 p.m. on VHF-FM channel 13 from two boaters aboard a 50-foot vessel stating they struck a submerged object and were taking on water.
The boatcrew redirected to assist and notified Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley watchstanders who assumed search and rescue mission coordinator.
The boatcrew arrived on scene and attempted to dewater the vessel with on board pumps but after an inspection of the damage, deemed it unsalvageable.
The boatcrew evacuated the two boaters and transferred them to Sharpsburg Islands Marina in Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania.
The boaters were last reported to be in stable condition.
