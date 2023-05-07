Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters near Pittsburgh

May 7th, 2023 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station Pittsburgh 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew assists two boaters aboard a 50-foot vessel that was taking on water near Pittsburgh on May 6, 2023. The boatcrew attempted to dewater the vessel with on board pumps but eventually deemed it unsalvageable. The boatcrew embarked the boaters and transferred them to Sharpsburg Islands Marina in Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Pittsburgh)

A Coast Guard Station Pittsburgh 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew assists two boaters aboard a 50-foot vessel that was taking on water near Pittsburgh on May 6, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Pittsburgh)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two boaters from a vessel taking on water Saturday near Pittsburgh.

A Coast Guard Station Pittsburgh 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew received a distress call at 4:55 p.m. on VHF-FM channel 13 from two boaters aboard a 50-foot vessel stating they struck a submerged object and were taking on water.

The boatcrew redirected to assist and notified Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley watchstanders who assumed search and rescue mission coordinator.

The boatcrew arrived on scene and attempted to dewater the vessel with on board pumps but after an inspection of the damage, deemed it unsalvageable.

The boatcrew evacuated the two boaters and transferred them to Sharpsburg Islands Marina in Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania.

The boaters were last reported to be in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy Terms of Use