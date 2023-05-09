Coast Guard returns 189 migrants to the Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard crews returned 189 people to the Dominican Republic between Monday and Tuesday, following five separate interdictions in Mona Passage waters off the west coast of Puerto Rico.

The Coast Guard, along with Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners, maintains a continual presence with air, land and sea assets in the Florida Straits, the Winward Passage, the Mona Passage and the Caribbean Sea, collaborating to protect safety of life at sea. With their combined multi-layered approach, they were able to interdict several irregular maritime migration events over the past days.

The Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser interdicted a grossly overloaded makeshift migrant vessel late Monday night, after it was initially detected by the aircrew of a patrolling Coast Guard HC-144 aircraft. The cutter crew embarked 67 persons, including 59 men and eight women, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals.

The Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser interdicted a grossly overloaded makeshift migrant vessel early Monday night, after it was initially detected by the aircrew of a patrolling Coast Guard HC-144 aircraft. The cutter crew embarked 50 persons, including 33 men, six women and four male minors, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals. The crew also embarked three men and four women, including two who were pregnant, who claimed to be Haitians. Four minors in this case remain aboard the cutter pending transfer coordination with Children and Adolescents National Council (CONANI) representatives in the Dominican Republic.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier interdicted a 30-foot migrant vessel, Monday morning, after it was initially detected by the aircrew of a Customs and Border Protection multi-role enforcement aircraft. The makeshift vessel was transporting six men, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier interdicted a grossly overloaded makeshift migrant vessel, Sunday night, after it was initially detected by the aircrew of a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft. The cutter’s crew embarked all 64 migrants, including 55 men and seven women, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals, as well as a Haitian woman and a Colombian woman.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos interdicted a 19-foot migrant vessel, Friday, after it was initially detected by the aircrew of a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft. The cutter’s crew embarked six interdicted persons, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals, including four men, a woman and a female minor. The minor and her mother were transferred to Children and Adolescents National Council (CONANI)) representatives in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

“The Coast Guard’s and our partner agencies’ resolve to save lives is unwavering,” said Capt. José Díaz, Sector San Juan commander. “Anyone thinking of taking part in unlawful migration we urge you to not take to the sea; you may not realize the dangers of being aboard grossly overloaded makeshift vessels, that have little or no lifesaving equipment, until it is too late. If caught, you not only risk criminal prosecution and repatriation to your country of origin, but also the possibility of being disqualified from legal entry to the United States in the future.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023, the Coast Guard interdicted 31 migrant vessels in the Mona Passage and waters near Puerto Rico. Interdicted during this period, were 992 non-U.S. citizens including 758 Dominicans, 211 Haitians, 13 Venezuelans, seven Kazakhs, one Albanian and one other of unknown nationality.

Coast Guard Cutters Joseph Tezanos, Joseph Napier and Winslow Griesser are 154-foot fast response cutters homeported in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

