Coast Guard repatriates 143 people to Haiti, Cuba

Coast Guard Station Marathon crew interdicts a rustic vessel 18 miles south of Boot Key, Florida, July 14, 2023. The people interdicted were repatriated to Cuba July 17, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

MIAMI – Coast Guard crews repatriated 89 people to Haiti and 54 people to Cuba following three separate migrant vessel interdictions in the past week which originated from either Haiti or Cuba.

The Coast Guard and its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners will continue to maintain presence in the air and on the waters to detect and deter migrants from attempting to unlawfully enter the U.S. by sea.

“These voyages are not only illegal, but also incredibly dangerous,” said Lt. Matthew Miller, Coast Guard Seventh District. “No one should risk their lives on unsafe rustic vessels, especially during adverse weather conditions in already unpredictable seas.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted or encountered 6,862 Cuban migrants and 5,089 Haitian migrants. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative. 

