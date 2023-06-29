Coast Guard transfers 14 migrants, one deceased to Bahamas

MIAMI – The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Legare transferred 14 migrants and one deceased person to the Bahamas following the interdiction of a migrant venture in Bahamian waters, Tuesday.

The Legare crew located and intercepted the migrant vessel while patrolling in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry at approximately 8:30 p.m., Monday.

After intercepting the vessel, Coast Guard personnel recognized that a male migrant was unconscious and unresponsive. Crewmembers attempted to resuscitate and administered CPR for approximately 30 minutes, after which the Coast Guard flight surgeon pronounced the person deceased.

Legare’s crew transferred the 14 survivors to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the deceased person to a medical examiner’s office in the Bahamas for further disposition, including identification and notifications to next of kin.

“This incident serves as a solemn reminder that unlawful maritime migration is always dangerous and very often deadly,” said Capt. Joanna K. Hiigel, Coast Guard Deputy Incident Commander for Operation Vigilant Sentry. “We implore anyone considering irregular migration to prioritize their own safety and the safety of their family by instead seeking to use the legal pathways available to them. We express our sincere condolences to anyone impacted by this tragic loss of life.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted or encountered 6,800 Cuban migrants. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

U.S. residents inquiring about family members potentially interdicted at sea by the Coast Guard, please contact the office of your local federal U.S. representative or Senator.

