Coast Guard repatriates 119 people to Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard crews repatriated 119 people to the Dominican Republic, following four separate migrant vessel interdictions in the Mona Passage over the past eight days.

The Coast Guard and its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners will continue to be a presence in the air and on the waters to detect and deter migrants from attempting to unlawfully enter the U.S. by sea.

“Embarking on a transit across the Mona Passage in an overloaded and unsafe vessel is incredibly dangerous,” said Lt. j.g. Katherine E. Truett, Sector San Juan Law Enforcement Duty Officer. “We urge anyone considering making this illegal voyage to reconsider, as it is not worth your life. We commend our crews and interagency partners for their hard work in ensuring these migrants made it safely back to the Dominican Republic.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted or encountered 1,620 Dominican migrants. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.