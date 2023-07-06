Coast Guard transfers 115 people to Haiti, Bahamas

MIAMI – Coast Guard crews repatriated 94 people to Haiti and transferred 21 people to the Bahamas following three separate migrant vessel interdictions in the past week which originated from either Haiti or Bahamas.

The Coast Guard and its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners will continue to be a presence in the air and on the waters to detect and deter migrants from attempting to unlawfully enter the U.S. by sea.

“We’re in midst of hurricane season when sea and weather conditions can change drastically and without notice,” said Lt. j.g. Nicholas Fujimoto, District Seven response law enforcement officer. “These factors make these already dangerous voyages deadly. Migrants interdicted at sea or who land on U.S. shores will be returned to their country of origin or departure, and are not permitted to remain in the U.S. if they arrive unlawfully.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted or encountered 4,717 Haitian migrants. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Family members in the United States inquiring about possible family members interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.