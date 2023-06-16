Coast Guard repatriates 11 people to Cuba

MIAMI – Coast Guard crews repatriated 11 people to Cuba, Thursday, as a result of interdictions coming from five separate unlawful voyages originating from Cuba over the last week.

The Coast Guard and its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners will continue to maintain a robust presence on land, in the air and at sea to detect and deter anyone attempting to enter the U.S. unlawfully.

“The Coast Guard continues to rescue and repatriate migrants, ensuring their safe return to their country of origin,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb, District Seven duty enforcement officer. “Our dedicated crews and partners work diligently to uphold maritime safety, border security and reinforce lawful immigration while treating everyone we encounter with dignity and respect.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted or encountered 6,761 Cubans migrants. Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

U.S residents looking for information about family members who were potentially interdicted at sea, please contact your local federal U.S. representative or Senator.

