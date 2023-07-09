Coast Guard assists 11 on Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard assisted 11 boaters beset by inclement weather Saturday on Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received notification at approximately 2 p.m. from New Orleans Parish Dispatch of a 23-foot pontoon boat with eight people aboard caught in inclement weather.
Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to assist.
The boat crew arrived on scene, embarked all eight boaters, anchored the pontoon boat and transferred the boaters back to Seabrook Harbor & Marine in New Orleans.
Additionally, Station New Orleans watchstanders received a phone call at approximately 2 p.m. from three people aboard a disabled, 17-foot recreational vessel who were also beset by weather and in need of assistance.
Station New Orleans launched a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to assist.
The RB–S crew arrived on scene, embarked all three boaters, anchored the recreational vessel and transferred the boaters to Bonnabel Boat Launch in Metairie, Louisiana.
On scene weather conditions were approximately 5-foot waves with winds of 5 mph and gusts of 30 mph. No injuries were reported.
“We always encourage boaters to check the weather and tidal conditions before going out because weather can change without warning and pose unexpected dangers,” said Cmdr. Anna Hart, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans response department head. “Fortunately, these boaters had radios and were wearing life jackets, which contributed to today’s positive outcome.”
