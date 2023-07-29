Subscribe to Coast Guard
Coast Guard medevacs man 130 miles off Corpus ChristiCoast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by PA2 Adam Eggers CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a man...
- Coast Guard celebrates groundbreaking ceremony
- Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command
- Coast Guard repatriates 44 migrants to Dominican Republic
Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast offloads $158 million of drugsCrew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMEC 623) stack interdicted, illegal drugs on the flight deck of the cutter as they prepare to...
- Coast Guard and CBP seize 223 pounds of narcotics
- Coast Guard offloads more than $23 million in illegal narcotics
- Coast Guard offloads more than $186 million in illegal narcotics
Coast Guard Art Program announces 2023 best in showU.S. Coast Guard Commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan presents the George Gray award in recognition of support of the Coast Guard Art Program, Jul. 13, 2023...
- Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City celebrates 25 years of service
- Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Center Valdez
- Preserving Alaska’s living marine resources
Coast Guard prepares for Lobster Mini SeasonA lobster is measured to ensure Florida Fish and Wildlife regulations are adhered to during the Sport Lobster mini season off Key West, Florida, July 28,...
- Coast Guard seizes 660 pounds of illegal fish off Texas
- Preserving Alaska’s living marine resources
- Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry returns to Guam
Coast Guard to host training exercise in Rogers CitySAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie personnel and partner agencies will be conducting an environmental response exercise...
- Coast Guard responds to partially sunken tugboat
- Completion of Sea Jay recovery operation near Santa Cruz Island
- Coast Guard continues response to vessels affected by Typhoon Mawar
Coast Guard seeks information after laser strike hits boatcrewSEATTLE — The Coast Guard is requesting information from the public in locating a suspect or suspects who pointed a green laser light into the eyes of...
- Coast Guard cancels Port Condition X-Ray in Hawaii County
- Coast Guard terminates illegal charter in Lake of the Ozarks
- Coast Guard sets port condition X-RAY for Hawaii County
Coast Guard repatriates 58 people to CubaCoast Guard crew members from Station Islamorada interdict a rustic vessel approximately 20 miles southeast of Upper Matecumbe Key, Florida, July 23, 2023. ...
- Coast Guard repatriates 119 people to Dominican Republic
- Coast Guard repatriates 143 people to Haiti, Cuba
- Coast Guard transfers 275 migrants to Bahamas
Coast Guard recognizes New York City as Coast Guard CityVice Adm. Paul Thomas and other dignitaries pose with proclamations designating New York City as a Coast Guard City following a ceremony at Pier 17, New...
- Coast Guard Cutter Eagle to visit New York City
- Coast Guard relieves commander due to loss of confidence
- Coast Guard to host public Community Day in Corpus Christi
Coast Guard medevacs man off coast of San DiegoMH-65 Dolphin Helicopter from FOB Point Mugu file photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sondra-Kay Kneen. SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard medically evacuated...
- Coast Guard rescues 4 in Delaware River
- Four boaters rescued from a capsized sailing vessel
- Coast Guard rescues diver near St. Petersburg
Coast Guard conducts maritime security exercise in TexasLaw enforcement personnel watch a presentation during a multi-agency maritime security exercise Wednesday, July 19 in Port Lavaca, Texas. (Courtesy Photo) CORPUS...
- Coast Guard ensures compliance and port security in Guam
- Coast Guard to conduct security exercise in Sandy Hook
- Coast Guard to hold active shooter exercise in Ketchikan